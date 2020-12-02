Grimsby tip waste transformed into Christmas wonderland
Rubbish discarded at a recycling centre has become a visitor attraction after being transformed by workers into a Christmas winter wonderland.
Staff at the Community Recycling Centre (CRC) on Estuary Way in Grimsby created a festive scene at the site using old tyres, traffic cones and other waste.
Employee Matty Harlow said people were visiting to "look at what we've done, they say it's like a day out".
One tip user said it provided festive cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the festive scenes are Minions, characters from the Despicable Me films, made out of old tyres stacked together and painted in a Christmas theme wearing Santa hats.
There are also snowmen, elves, Christmas trees and Father Christmas pulling a sledge.
Will Wooliss, one of the workers who helped create the scene, said: "It's all just recycling stuff that's been brought onto the site by members of the public.
"We've wrapped them in lights and baubles and also painted them up."
Grimsby Town FC captain James McKeown, who visited the site, said: "Especially at the minute with what's going on in the world and everything else, it's massive that as a community we can try pull together and do stuff like that."
One visitor, who did not give their name, said: "It's the first thing in this horrible year that's actually made me giggle."
Another visitor said: "It's fantastic. You get Minions dressed up in Father Christmas hats and then you see Father Christmas himself walking around. Where else would you get this?"
Troy Grady, a director at CRC, said he hoped visitors would leave donations to help raise money for local charities as "we know they've all struggled" during the pandemic.