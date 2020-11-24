Covid: PM pledges to investigate 'no-show' Hull rapid test kits
The prime minister has pledged to "immediately" investigate why rapid coronavirus tests promised for Hull have not yet arrived.
The city was due to receive 10,000 "lateral flow" kits as part of a national rollout, announced on 10 November.
Hull MP Dame Diana Johnson said Boris Johnson should focus on "delivering" rather than "grand new promises."
The Department of Health and Social care has been approached for a comment.
The city continues to have the worst infection rates in England, with 568.6 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 19 November.
Hull North Labour MP Dame Diana raised the issue on Monday in the House of Commons.
She said: "Two weeks ago Hull was promised 10,000 lateral flow tests, but they still have not arrived.
"Shouldn't the prime minister focus on delivering on the ground what has already been announced, rather than grand new promises?"
Mr Johnson replied: "I will take up immediately the point she makes about Hull and try to understand why they haven't got the lateral flow tests that she rightly wants to see."
In a tweet, Labour MP for Hull East Karl Turner added: "There isn't anything 'rapid' about it if they don't physically arrive. Where are they @MattHancock?"
Last week, Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady wrote a letter to residents urging them to strictly follow lockdown measures imposed by the government on 31 October.
In the letter, he said: "This really is our final chance to stop the spread by staying apart and thinking of others."
He warned restrictions for the city "are expected to remain severe" after the current national lockdown ends on 2 December.
According to figures from Public Health England, Hull's infection rate has been slowing down but is still the highest in the country.
The city's rate has fallen from 779.9 per 100,000 people in the week to 12 November to 568.6 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 19 November.
