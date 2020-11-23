Paedophile killer trial: Prisoner guilty of murder
A prisoner has been found guilty of murdering "Britain's worst paedophile" in a planned attack in a jail cell.
Paul Fitzgerald, 30, killed Richard Huckle at HMP Full Sutton, East Yorkshire in October 2019.
He said he wanted Huckle to feel what his victims had felt when he tied him up, assaulted him with a blunt instrument and strangled him with electrical cable.
Fitzgerald will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC had told the court the attack was designed to "humiliate and degrade" Huckle, 33, whom Fitzgerald described as "Britain's worst paedophile"
Mr MacDonald said: "He felt that it was poetic justice and he wanted Richard Huckle to feel what all those children had felt.
"He said that Richard Huckle was a man who raped and abused children for fun and that he suspected that Richard Huckle had done more than merely rape his victims."
Mr MacDonald said Fitzgerald told prison staff he "enjoyed" the attack and would have gone on to kill other inmates.
He said: "This was a carefully planned and executed attack, in the course of which Mr Huckle had been subjected to a prolonged attack also designed to humiliate and degrade him."
Fitzgerald had denied murder and said his medical conditions, including mixed personality disorder, psychopathy and gender identity disorder, had impaired his ability to exercise self-control.
Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, was given 22 life sentences in 2016 after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse against up to 200 Malaysian children aged between six months and 12 years.
