Woman dies in crash with ambulance response car
- Published
An 85-year-old woman has died and an 87-year-old man is seriously hurt after their car was in collision with an ambulance response car.
The pair were in a white Suzuki Alto when the crash happened on Cross Coates Road, in Grimsby, at about 11.45 GMT on Friday.
Humberside Police said the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to hospital.
They are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.
Police said the ambulance had been responding to an emergency.