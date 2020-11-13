BBC News

Go-ahead given for East Yorkshire veterans' village

image copyrightHull4Heroes
image captionAs well as houses, the complex would also feature training facilities, dining areas and a community spa

Plans to build a veterans' village for ex-servicemen and women have been approved four years after they were first proposed.

The development in Cottingham is being led by Hull4Heroes charity and will be the first of its kind in the UK.

Plans had previously been put on hold because of concerns over the ecological impact.

Paul Matson, from the charity, said: "Everyday people are leaving the forces and struggling."

The development will consist of 48 homes, providing housing for 120 ex-service personnel and their families.

image copyrightHull City Council
image captionThe charity said it acknowledged the importance of the environment

The charity said by working with other professionals and partners it would help veterans adjust to civilian life.

Veterans will get help with practical issues like financial support, relationships and signposting to partner agencies.

Mr Matson said: "They will no longer be alone and they can learn through us how to become a civilian and carry on in the best way."

image copyrightHull City Council
