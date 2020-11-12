Covid: Hidden house party guests among 'reckless' rule-breakers
- Published
Several people found hiding in a house by police called to reports of an illegal party were among those fined for breaking lockdown rules.
Humberside Police said the group, in Beverley, East Yorkshire, was just one example of people "recklessly ignoring the restrictions" in a 24-hour period.
It said it was "disappointed" to have issued five fines in such a short time.
Hull recorded England's highest rate of new coronavirus cases at 726.8 per 100,000 for the week to 7 November.
Fines were also issued to the parents of three boys who had repeatedly broken the rules on mixing.
A man in Driffield was also issued with a penalty for the same offence after a "short pursuit", the force said.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "Whilst our approach to policing the restrictions remains to engage, explain and encourage people to do the right thing, when our teams are in situations where individuals have repeatedly shown disregard for the restrictions in place... we will use enforcement.
"The restrictions in place are there to protect our NHS and save lives." he said.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SYMPTOMS: 85% of patients have one of these three symptoms
- JOBS: How will I be kept safe at work?
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.