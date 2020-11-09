Hull Bonfire Night arson attack: Police appeal for video footage
Detectives investigating a Bonfire Night arson attack that destroyed a family home and killed their pets have appealed for footage from the area.
The fire, on Thorpepark Road, Hull, started after a firework was posted through the letterbox on Thursday.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson. A dog and two cats died and a neighbour was left needing medical treatment.
Officers want to speak to anyone who may have filmed in the area.
Everyone in the house managed to escape before fire crews arrived, shortly before 20:30 GMT, but the flames spread to a neighbouring property after guttering caught alight.
Det Con Ross Paterson, of Humberside Police, said: "This was a really serious incident, which could easily have cost someone their life.
"As it is, a family has been left without a home and a number of animals were sadly killed in the fire.
"We are doing all we can to establish exactly what happened and how the fire came to start."
He said officers had been tracing CCTV footage "which may have captured the incident" and appealed for any witnesses or anyone with footage from the area to contact the force.
The 19-year-old suspect has since been released under investigation.
An online fundraising page set up to help the family saw more than £1,500 donated in three days.
Police said they were also investigating reports of another arson attack on the estate, after a car was set alight when a box of fireworks were launched at the vehicle on Friday evening.
The fire on nearby Cladshaw, off Orchard Park Road, started at about 19:45 and caused "extensive damage" to the car interior. It was put out by local residents.
Two youths were seen running away but no one has been arrested, officers said.
