BBC News

Three pets killed in Hull firework house blaze

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThree fire crews were called to tackle the blaze on Thorpepark Road on Thursday evening

A firework posted through a letterbox caused a house fire which killed a dog and two cats.

Firefighters were called at about 20:20 GMT on Thursday to tackle the blaze on Thorpepark Road, Hull.

The flames destroyed the house and spread to a neighbouring property after its guttering caught fire.

All the occupants managed to escape before crews arrived but a man was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation confirmed the blaze was caused by a firework put through the letterbox.

Humberside Police said it was investigating.

Related Topics

  • Hull