Second boy, 11, dies two weeks after Hull bike crash
- Published
An 11-year-old boy left fighting for his life after being knocked off a bike has died two weeks after his friend was killed in the same crash.
Mason Deakin and his Steven Duffield were hit by a blue car while riding the same bike on a flyover on Anlaby Road in Hull on 19 October.
Steven died in hospital shortly after the crash. Mason remained in intensive care but died on Monday.
A 30-year-old man was held on suspicion of driving offences and released.
According to a fundraising page set up by Mason's uncle, Karl Lammas, the 11-year-old had "fought for his life for two weeks in intensive care and on life support but as a result of a serious head injury, he could not fight on no more."
He described his nephew as a "fun loving little lad" who "touched so many hearts of Hull".
The page, which was launched to help Mason's family, has raised more than £1,000 within a day.
Humberside Police said: "Mason lost his fight for life in hospital yesterday [Monday] with his family by his side.
"We send our heartfelt condolences to Mason's family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss."
The arrested man has since been released under investigation.
Officers said its inquiry was ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
