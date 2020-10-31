BBC News

Covid-19: Cleethorpes party stopped over 'reckless breach'

Police have broken up an illegal house party with more than 40 people in attendance.

A householder was served with a penalty notice after the party in Davenport Drive, Cleethorpes, early on Saturday, Humberside Police said.

Ch Insp Paul French said it "was a reckless breach of Covid-19 regulations."

The party was "not only illegal, but increases the risk of infecting so many other people", he added.

The fixed penalty notice handed out for breaches potentially "could lead to a £10,000 fine", he added.

North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire entered tier two of coronavirus restrictions at 00:01 GMT on Saturday,

Under these rules, households are no longer be able to mix indoors in any setting, in homes or elsewhere

