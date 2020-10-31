Covid-19: Cleethorpes party stopped over 'reckless breach'
- Published
Police have broken up an illegal house party with more than 40 people in attendance.
A householder was served with a penalty notice after the party in Davenport Drive, Cleethorpes, early on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
Ch Insp Paul French said it "was a reckless breach of Covid-19 regulations."
The party was "not only illegal, but increases the risk of infecting so many other people", he added.
The fixed penalty notice handed out for breaches potentially "could lead to a £10,000 fine", he added.
North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire entered tier two of coronavirus restrictions at 00:01 GMT on Saturday,
Under these rules, households are no longer be able to mix indoors in any setting, in homes or elsewhere
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.