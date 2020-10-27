Fundraiser for Chris Chilton Hull City's record scorer
- Published
More than £20,000 has been raised online for former Hull City player Chris Chilton, who now has dementia and Alzheimer's.
Chilton, 77, is still the club's record goalscorer, having played for the Tigers during the 1960s and 1970s at their then home Boothferry Park.
The striker scored a total of 222 goals for his hometown club.
He now needs 24-hour care and the money raised is to help with his treatment, according to the organiser.
Francesca Sharp, organiser and daughter of another Hull City legend Ken Wagstaff, said: "'Waggy and Chillo' are two names that just automatically go together like fish and chips for everyone in Hull.
"So it is maybe fitting that the Wagstaff family are asking you to help the Chilton family in their hour of need."
Mr Wagstaff said: "I've had a lot of players ring me and they all want to help such a nice likeable guy.
"I feel so down and sad about it."
Hull City fan and author Richard Gardham said: "We are not going to see Chris's like again.
"I've been blown away by the response."
Among the donations is one for £1,000 from the Senior Tigers Club, and about 690 donors have so far raised over £20,600.
