Driver admits causing M62 mobile home crash which killed two
A driver has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two men when a mobile home transporter crashed on a motorway.
The caravan transporter smashed through the central reservation of the M62 near Goole in April 2018 and hit an oncoming car, killing the driver. The passenger died in hospital days later.
Jack Beston, 24, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Hull Crown Court.
Another defendant, Michael Holgate, 39, denied two counts of manslaughter.
At the same hearing on Monday, Mr Holgate, of Munstead Way, Brough, also entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aiding and abetting the causing of death by driving while unlicensed and uninsured.
He is scheduled to stand trial on 7 June 2021.
Mr Beston, of Duncombe Drive, Driffield, will be sentenced following the trial of Mr Holgate.
The M62 was closed for more than 18 hours following the crash, in which Nigel Eley and John-Paul Cassidy died.
Mr Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Cassidy, 37, from Chorlton, died in hospital 10 days later.
