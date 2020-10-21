P&O Pride of Hull anchored in Humber after engine room fire
- Published
A ferry that was stranded with almost 300 passengers on board after a fire in the engine room is expected to return to Hull "as soon as possible".
The fire on board the P&O Pride of Hull was reported about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, said HM Coastguard.
All 264 passengers and crew are safe aboard the ferry travelling from Hull to Rotterdam.
It is anchored in the River Humber following the fire, the coastguard added.
P&O Ferries said it would return the ship to port later and assess the damage after a fire in one of the engine rooms.
An Associated British Ports spokesman said: "We continue to support the ship and will be assisting in her safe return to the Port of Hull as soon as possible."
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received a report the Pride of Hull had lost power and smoke had been found in the engine room.
"Two tugs were originally sent along with the Humber RNLI lifeboat. One tug remains with the vessel", the agency added.
The Pride of Hull is among the largest ferries in Europe at 705 feet long (215m) with space for 1,360 passengers, 250 cars and 400 freight vehicles, according to P&O.
