Steven Duffield: Family name Hull boy killed in accident
Published
A 10-year-old boy who died when when he was knocked off a bike in Hull has been named by his family.
Steven Duffield was with a friend riding the same bike on a flyover on Anlaby Road in Hull when they were struck by a car on Monday.
They were both taken to hospital where Steven died. The other boy remains in a critical condition, police said.
A tribute from The Vulcan Boxing Club in Hull where Steven was a member said they were "heartbroken".
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the crash.
Dozens of Steven Duffield's friends attended a balloon release on Tuesday evening at West Park in the city.
In a tribute from the Vulcan Boxing Club posted on Facebook says: "It was with great sadness and a heavy heart that I heard of the death of one our members; Steven Duffield on Anlaby Road flyover.
"Steven was only 10-years-old and had his whole life in front of him.
"He was hugely well thought of by all who knew him. A truly fantastic little boy.
"Everyone at the Vulcan Centre sends their condolences to Steven's family. We are heart-broken for you and so sorry for your loss.
"There are no words to describe such a tragedy.
"Rest In Peace Steven."
A fundraising page set up to help Steven's family had raised £2,848 of an original target of £1,500 within a day.
Humberside Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time to contact the force.
