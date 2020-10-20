Hull bike crash: Boy dies and second critically hurt
A 10-year-old boy has died and another is in a critical condition after they were knocked off a bike by a car.
The pair were riding the same bike on a flyover on Anlaby Road in Hull when they were struck by a blue BMW on Monday night.
They were both taken to hospital where one of them died. The other boy remains in a critical condition, police said.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the crash.
Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from driving in the area at the time to get in touch.
