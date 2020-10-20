Grimsby boy in critical condition after being hit by car
A seven-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car.
The boy was on foot when he was hit by a silver Kia on Durban Road in Grimsby at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
Humberside Police has launched an investigation and said officers were supporting both the boy's family and the driver.
A number of roads were closed after the collision and anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
