Abdullah Balouchi death: Tributes paid to 'integral' boxer
- Published
A man stabbed to death in Hull was an "integral part" of his local boxing gym, his coach said.
Abdullah Balouchi was found seriously injured on Peel Street on 7 October and died later in hospital.
Three men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with murder and remain in custody, police said.
Tributes were paid to the 20-year-old victim who trained at Lionheart Boxing Academy, which sounded a 10-bell salute in his honour on Wednesday night.
Phil Knight, head performance coach at the gym, said Mr Balouchi's death was "absolutely devastating".
"He's been a massive integral part of the gym.
"He was a fantastic person. He lived for the little kids, if the little kids didn't understand anything he'd stop what he was doing and help them. Everybody loved him."
Fundraiser hits £8,000
Mr Knight said the 10-bell salute was held on Mr Balouchi's usual training day at the gym.
"What's the most gut-wrenching thing really is that on a Wednesday night at eight o'clock he would've been in here training," he said.
"He was ready to compete."
Almost £8,000 has been donated to a fundraiser, which was started by a friend to support the family.
Organiser Danielle Key said the money would go towards "funeral arrangements and any additional help they may need during this difficult time".
Abdul Al-Amudi, 32, of Cambridge Street, Hull, Khalid Aadan, 18, and Mohamed Aadan, 19, of Pendrill Street, Hull, and a 17 year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all charged with murder.
