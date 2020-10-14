Abdullah Balouchi death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hull.
Abdullah Balouchi was found seriously injured on Peel Street on 7 October and died later in hospital.
Humberside Police said Abdul Al-Amudi, 32, of Cambridge Street, has now been charged with Mr Balouchi's murder.
Three teenagers who were previously charged with murdering Mr Balouchi were remanded in custody after appearing at Hull Crown Court.
