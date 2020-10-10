Hull Peel Street stab victim named as Abdullah Balouchi
A man who was found fatally stabbed in a street in Hull has been named.
Abdullah Balouchi, 20, was found on Peel Street with serious stab injuries shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
A total of six people have been arrested by police in connection to his death and remain in custody.
Humberside Police were granted extra powers to stop and search people in the area which are in place until 16:00 BST on Saturday.
The Section 60 was initially introduced on Thursday and was extended for another 24 hours on Friday and covers the council ward areas of Avenues, Central and St Andrews.
Det Ch Insp Bob Clark said: "We know the disorder ensued in the Peel Street area at around 8pm on Wednesday, 7 October, and that weapons were used.
"There are still a number of complex lines of enquiry we are carrying out and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward."
