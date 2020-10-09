Driffield rape: Delivery driver jailed for attacking vulnerable woman
A delivery driver who raped a vulnerable woman in the back of his van after offering her a lift has been jailed for 12 years.
Richard Ramsey, 34, attacked the woman after picking her up as she was walking towards Driffield on 25 November.
Humberside Police said Ramsey then took the woman to Driffield and drove off, leaving her "upset and confused".
Ramsey, of Ings Lane, Bedale, was convicted of two counts of rape after a trial at Hull Crown Court.
During the three-day trial jurors heard Ramsey had passed the woman, who has learning difficulties, at about at about 12:20 GMT and then circled back to offer her a lift.
A short time later he asked her to assist him at the back of the van, at which point he raped her.
Det Con Paul Tyrer said: "This was a targeted attack on a vulnerable young woman, who Ramsey took advantage of for his own gratification."