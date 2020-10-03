Large plumes of smoke due to Pocklington scrapyard fire
A large fire broke out at a scrapyard in East Yorkshire earlier, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire on York Road, Pocklington, just after 07:00 BST.
Six fire engines were at the scene and people living nearby were advised to keep their windows closed to avoid breathing in any smoke.
The fire service used an aerial ladder platform to put out the blaze by mid-morning.
