Fire breaks out at Haltemprice Crematorium Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Tandem Funerals/Twitter image caption Celebrant Irene Kopanska said she arrived at the crematorium for a service to see smoke billowing from the building

A major fire has broken out at a crematorium shortly before a service was due to start.

The blaze, at Haltemprice Crematorium, in Willerby, East Yorkshire, started at about 09:30 BST.

Irene Kopanska, funeral celebrant for Tandem Funerals, said she arrived for a service to see smoke billowing from the building.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said six crews were tackling a "severe" blaze in the roof space of the chapel.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Ms Kopanska said she was told by one of the funeral directors the service had been cancelled.

"I went up to check everyone was OK," she said.

"As we stood on the lawn more and more fire engines arrived."

"It's a wooden roof. I can imagine it's done a lot of damage," she added.