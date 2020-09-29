Men in court over M62 mobile home crash which killed two Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Steve White image caption The crash caused long tailbacks on the busy motorway for several hours

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a motorway crash which killed a driver and a passenger.

A caravan transporter smashed through the central reservation of the M62 near Goole and hit an oncoming car, killing two men in April 2018.

Jack Beston, 24, the driver of the transporter, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

Michael Holgate, 39, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter through gross negligence.

Mr Holgate, of Munstead Way, Brough, has also been charged with two counts of causing death whilst uninsured and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

image copyright PA image caption The mobile home was left on the carriageway after the crash

Mr Holgate, along with Mr Beston, of of Duncombe Drive, Driffield, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday, and were bailed to appear at Hull Crown Court on 26 October. No pleas were entered.

The M62 was closed for more than 18 hours following the crash, in which Nigel Eley and John-Paul Cassidy died.

Mr Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Cassidy, 37, from Chorlton, , died in hospital 10 days later.

