Cottingham: Pet dog 'saves man' from being hit by train Published duration 34 minutes ago

image copyright Network Rail image caption The dog pulled on its lead at the sound of the approaching train at Snuff Mill Crossing

A man wearing headphones narrowly missed being hit by a train on a level crossing thanks to his pet dog, Network Rail said.

Despite sounding his horn the train driver had to use the emergency brake at Snuff Mill Lane crossing at Cottingham in East Yorkshire.

The pedestrian's dog, reacting to the horn, pulled on the lead which made the man stop and look up just in time.

Network Rail said the driver estimated the man was about 6ft from the train.

The rail firm said the man "did not hear the warnings or pay attention to the signs".

'Emergency brake'

The driver said the Northern train was travelling at about 65mph earlier in September when he spotted the man and his dog.

"I blew my horn and he didn't react to it and carried on crossing," he said.

"I then put the brake into emergency while continuously blowing the horn."

Network Rail said the man was about to step on to the tracks when the dog's reaction saved him.

Richard Hayden, Level Crossing manager for Network Rail, said: "This incident at Snuff Mill Lane level crossing is shocking, and it's clear the pedestrian was not paying attention and did not hear the warnings.

"The consequences could have been fatal if it wasn't for the man's dog pulling on the lead.

"We have carried out work at this crossing to improve safety, but it's crucial that people stop, look and listen."

The company said even when train drivers pull the emergency brake, it can take up to 2,000 metres before the train will come to a standstill.