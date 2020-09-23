BBC News

Grimsby dismembered foot woman still unidentified

image captionPolice extensively searched around the path in a village near Grimsby
The identity of a woman whose dismembered foot was discovered more than a year ago is still unknown.
The body part was found by a woman walking her dog on the Peaks Parkway Path in New Waltham, North East Lincolnshire, on 25 April 2019.
Humberside Police said it was working with the National Crime Agency to identify who it belonged to.
The force said it looked at "every piece of information" and asked anyone who could help to get in touch.
Extensive searches had been carried out after the foot was found near the old railway track at Louth Road, New Waltham, on the outskirts of Grimsby.
Forensic examination had confirmed the day after it was found it was human and was a small section of a lower leg and foot.
Det Ch Insp Al Curtis said in May 2019 pathologists believed the foot had been dismembered in the year before it was found.
The woman was over the age of 16 and about 5ft 2in (1.6m) tall, he said.
image captionThe part of a human leg and foot was found by a dog walker
