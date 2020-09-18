Joanne Hamer murder: Husband jailed for strangling wife Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Humberside Police image caption Joanne Hamer was described as "a kind, loving mother and wife", police said

A domestic abuser who strangled his wife with her dressing gown cord after years of torment has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

Ian Hamer, 54, murdered Joanne at their home in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, in May 2019.

Hull Crown Court heard he was "controlling and manipulative" and their 27-year marriage had deteriorated due to his behaviour.

He had admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder by a jury.

During the three-week trial, the court heard Mrs Hamer's body was found partially clothed on their bed.

Following the murder, her businessman husband went to a pub where he drank, played pool and laughed and joked with people in the bar.

He also took cocaine and was seen removing his wedding ring.

image copyright Humberside Police image caption Ian Hamer went to a pub where he drank, played pool and laughed and joked with people in the bar, after the murder

Humberside Police said she suffered "years of mental and physical abuse at the hands of her abusive and violent husband", who had "shown no remorse" for the killing.

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said Hamer, of Main Street, Worlaby, monitored her phones and controlled her movements "even when she was at work".

"He has made Joanne's family endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial and have to go through hearing the pain and suffering she went through not just that night, but throughout their marriage as Hamer domestically abused her," she said.

She described Mrs Hamer as "a kind, loving mother and wife".