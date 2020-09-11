Further coronavirus delays in £22m Hull footbridge completion Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Highways England image caption The footbridge will connect Hull city centre with the Marina

Work on a footbridge has been further delayed and is likely to finish at the end of October, Highways England said.

The £22m A63 Castle Street crossing in Hull was due to open in May but the coronavirus outbreak meant it was pushed back to the summer.

A spokesman said delivery of granite and other materials from overseas was delayed because of "manufacturing issues related to the pandemic".

The installation of granite paving and cladding was under way, he said.

Highways England senior project manager James Leeming said the bridge, named Murdoch's Connection after the city's first female GP, was "looking to open around end of October, beginning of November, to the public and then do a bit of a celebration thereafter".

Granite had arrived from Portugal but workers were still awaiting steel to arrive from elsewhere in Europe, the Highways England spokesman said.

The 197ft (60m)-long structure links the city centre with the marina and spans one of Hull's busiest roads.

School students chose to name the bridge after Dr Mary Murdoch following a public vote and poll.