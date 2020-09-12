Aircraft, bomb and skeleton in eclectic Fort Paull auction
A military museum's entire collection including the last RAF aircraft of its kind and an unexploded bomb dropped on Hull are up for auction.
Fort Paull, a gun battery and fort on the north bank of the Humber Estuary, was a museum before closing in January.
Bids for the last surviving Blackburn Beverley Transporter Aircraft currently stand at more than £3,000.
A pretend skeleton and a waxwork of the Queen are among the eclectic items up for grabs until 19 September.
Auctioneer Andrew Baitson said: "It's certainly up there with one of more unusual lots we've had."
Mr Baitson said there had been "quite a lot of interest" in the Blackburn Beverley, which was one of 49 built in the 1950s in Brough, near Hull.
When it entered service, it was the largest aircraft in the RAF and could carry more than 100 troops and a range of military vehicles.
He added: "This is a chance to own a real piece of history and would be one hell of a man cave.
"We've had interest from museums and aviation enthusiasts so hopefully it will be saved rather than being sold off for scrap."
Fort Paull was built in 1861 to defend the approach to the important port at Kingston-upon-Hull.
Later, it was a strategic base for Charles 1 during the English Civil War and was used as an ammunition store during World War Two.
It opened to the public as a museum in 2000 looking at the past 500 years of conflict, complete with exhibits and aircraft displays.
Mr Baitson said: "We were approached by the owner about a year ago saying he wanted to retire from the site and was looking for buyers to take it on as a whole but unfortunately that hasn't happened so it's got to the point now where we're having a sale."
