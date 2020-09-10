Coronavirus: Aunt Bessie's Yorkshire pudding factory worker in hospital Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The Yorkshire pudding factory in Hull employs about 350 people

A worker at the Aunt Bessie's factory is in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The frozen food firm said there were a "small number of cases" at its Yorkshire pudding factory in Hull.

Affected workers were self-isolating and the factory had undergone a deep clean, it said.

Tim Fielding, assistant director of public health at Hull City Council, said the risk to the public was is considered to be "very low".

The factory, on Freightliner Road, produces 500 million frozen Yorkshire puddings a year and employs about 350 people.

Mr Fielding said affected staff had been advised to self-isolate and anyone who had been in contact with them would have been notified.

Aunt Bessie's had put in place additional safety and social distancing measures and continued to operate "in a reduced capacity", he said.

Nomad Foods, who bought the brand in 2018, said its Covid-19 measures had "gone beyond the guidance of national health authorities".

"Our production facilities have always been regularly sanitised, and we introduced additional sanitisation and facility cleans in early March," the firm said.

It said the plant in Hull had measures including floorspace segregation, thermal infrared cameras to detect high temperatures, Perspex barriers and mandatory wearing of face masks.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.