Call for government takeover of East Yorkshire children's services Published duration 19 minutes ago

image caption Ofsted inspected the council's services in December 2019

A council's children's services has been blasted a "shambles" by opposition politicians calling for it to be taken over by government.

Lib Dems on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council claimed the ruling Conservatives had failed to make changes after the department was rated inadequate by Ofsted.

An adviser was appointed by Ofsted following the report in March.

The BBC has contacted the council for a response.

Lib Dem Group Leader David Nolan said he had no response to a letter he wrote to Conservative leader Richard Burton last month about his party's concerns.

"He must think he [Mr Burton] is a supreme being in charge of North Korea," Mr Nolan said.

"Meanwhile under his leadership, council services for vulnerable children have gone from good to inadequate."

'Marked deterioration'

He added: "Ofsted have put in an adviser but we are asking them to go further and take control over what is now a shambles."

The Ofsted report said there had been a "marked deterioration in the quality of help and protection support for children" since 2016, with some children experiencing delays and remaining "in situations of risk".

During a five-day inspection in December 2019, it found there was "weak management oversight" when it came to children needing help and protection.

Inspectors said services for disabled children, those in private fostering and children at risk of exploitation were "poor".

However, they found that "services for children in care and care leavers have remained strong overall, with good strategic and operational management oversight".

The Department for Education appointed an adviser to help improve the service in July.