Detectorist who found lost ring on Fraisthorpe beach 'amazing' Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Crispian Brigham image caption Jessica Fitzpatrick said she was elated to be reunited with her engagement ring

A woman was reunited with her lost diamond engagement ring after it was found by a metal detectorist.

Jessica Fitzpatrick, from Sheffield, lost the ring on Fraisthorpe beach, near Bridlington, while on holiday with her family last Wednesday.

They eventually gave up searching for it and feared it had been lost for good.

However, it was found the next day by Crispian Brigham who described it as a "miracle".

Ms Fitzpatrick said the ring had slipped off her finger while playing with her eight-month-old daughter.

She said they spent several hours looking for it, before the owner of the holiday accommodation where they were staying put them in touch with Mr Brigham.

Mr Brigham arranged to meet the family the following day and he and his friend Mike searched for about two hours with no luck.

image copyright Crispian Brigham image caption The ring was found buried in the wet sand after a two-hour search

As the family made to return home and started walking off the beach, the machine beeped and moments later the ring was found buried in the wet sand.

"Mike instantly launched into a sprint to catch up with them to deliver the good news," Mr Brigham said.

Ms Fitzpatrick said she was elated and described Mr Brigham's efforts as "absolutely amazing".

"It was so nice of him to give up his time and he wouldn't take anything for it," she said.

