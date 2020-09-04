Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Edward Scott was jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting killing his partner Carole Forth

A man who strangled his long-term partner while she lay drunk on the floor has been jailed.

Edward Scott, 63, killed Carole Forth, 56, at their home in Hull in 2018.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Scott had grabbed Ms Forth around the neck and shaken her because he was "annoyed and frustrated" she was drunk.

Scott, of Smook Hills Road, Hollym, East Yorkshire, was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Ms Forth, who had been a PCSO with Humberside Police for 12 years, had had a "long running problem with alcohol" and shortly before her death had overdosed on alcohol and painkillers.

The court heard on the night she died she was nearly five times the legal drink-drive limit, with an alcohol level of 388mg per 100ml of blood.

Passing sentence, Judge Roger Thomas QC said Scott had called 999 after finding his partner unresponsive on the floor of their home in Woodhall Street on 23 December but denied doing anything to cause her death.

However he later told one of Ms Forth's sisters he had shaken her and gesticulated that he had put his hands around her throat.

Judge Thomas said Scott had told the relative Ms Forth had "ruined everything because she was drunk".

"Being annoyed and frustrated with Carole you grabbed her around the neck with sufficient force to compress her neck and cause her death," he said.

"You did not intend for her to die, and your admission of unlawful killing reflects that fact, nevertheless you did take her life."

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said: "Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who continues to be greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served."

