Image caption Karl Dean was assaulted on his way home from the pub on Sunday night

A man has been charged with attacking a disabled man in Hull.

Karl Dean, who has cerebral palsy, was on his way home from The Bank pub when he was knocked out of his wheelchair and left unconscious.

Mr Dean was assaulted in Holderness Road at about 23:30 BST on Sunday. Alex Proctor, 20, of Cranham Grove, Hull, has been charged with assault.

He was also charged with common assault and criminal damage and is due to appear before magistrates later.

