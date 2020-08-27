Image copyright Family handout/Hudgell Solicitors Image caption Jake Taylor was swimming in a lagoon with his brother at a campsite in northern France when he drowned

French authorities have ruled out criminal proceedings over the death of an 11-year-old boy from Hull who drowned at a campsite.

Jake Taylor was on a family holiday at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area when he died last year.

He had been swimming with his brother when he disappeared and drowned.

Lawyers acting for his family said they were investigating a potential civil action after French authorities ruled out a criminal case.

Hudgell Solicitors said the family were still seeking answers over Jake's death after French police concluded there was no wrongdoing by the camp site owner or tour operator.

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was on holiday with his family at La Croix du Vieux Pont in the Berny Riviere area, near Paris

Solicitor Paul McClorry said: "The situation at present is that Jake's family still don't know what caused Jake to get into trouble in what should have been a safe environment, and how nobody was able to act quickly enough to save him.

"This has never been about seeing someone face criminal proceedings for Jake's family, it is about getting full and complete answers as to what happened and why."

He said the family needed "further clarity" on water safety at the camp site. They and other holidaymakers had "raised concerns" about the depth of the lagoon, which they believed was "deeper than the 1.8m advertised" in certain areas of the pool.

Mr McClorry said answers were also being sought on "how prepared the site was to deal [with] a situation which was potentially becoming unsafe".

Image copyright MEN Media Image caption Jake's family still need answers as to why and how he drowned, solicitors say

Mr McClorry said he was reviewing the French police's report, which concluded the youngster had been pulled out of the water by an onsite lifeguard despite eye-witness accounts claiming it was other holidaymakers.

He said a full inquest into the child's death was yet to take place, but he would be consulting independent experts on French swimming pool safety standards as part of his inquiry.

The Eastfield Primary School pupil was on holiday with his parents and his four brothers when he drowned on 22 August 2019.

A post-mortem examination showed he had no underlying health conditions when he drowned, Mr McClorry said.

Site owner the European Camping Group has been approached for comment.

