Image caption Karl Dean was pulled out of his wheelchair from behind as he was making his way home from the pub

A disabled man was knocked out of his wheelchair and left unconscious in a "scary" attack during a night out.

Karl Dean, who has cerebral palsy, was on his way home from The Bank pub when he was assaulted on Holderness Road in Hull, at about 23:30 on Sunday.

His sister Karen Carroll said he was left concussed with a "nasty gash on his head" after he was "pulled out of the wheelchair from behind".

Mr Dean said: "It won't stop me from going out."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Karl Dean suffered serious injuries in the attack, police said

Ms Carroll said her brother had seen the perpetrator run off before two friends helped him back in his wheelchair and took him home.

"I was just shocked," she said.

"He can't defend himself, why would you pick on him? He was really shook up, he's scared."

She said the attack had also left her brother without a voice as the talking device installed on his wheelchair had been damaged, leaving him unable to communicate.

"He's got to get someone to speak for him because he's kind of lost his voice."

She said the head injury also prevented him from using a "head-pointer", which allows him to use the computer.

Image caption Karen Carroll says her brother enjoys meeting up with his friends at the pub on Sunday nights

Mr Dean said the incident had not prevented him from going out to see his friends at the pub on Sunday evenings.

He appealed to the man who carried out the attack to hand himself in.

"Why did he do it to me? It could be worse next time."

Humberside Police said Mr Dean suffered serious injuries and asked for witnesses to come forward.

