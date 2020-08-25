Image caption Joanne Hamer was found in a house at Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, in May 2019

A "controlling and manipulative" man strangled his wife with her dressing gown cord before going to a pub to drink and take cocaine, a court heard.

Ian Hamer is accused of murdering his wife of 27 years, Joanne, who was found partially clothed on their bed in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire, in May 2019.

Hull Crown Court heard the marriage deteriorated due to his behaviour.

The 54-year-old admits manslaughter but denies murder.

He has said his mental state at the time meant he did not understand what he was doing.

Prosecuting, Jason Pitter QC said: "He was somebody who was controlling and manipulative. He was also, as part of that, very jealous and possessive."

Mr Pitter said Mr Hamer would control his wife, check up on her, monitor her social media, and accuse her of having affairs.

He was also physically aggressive towards her and "heavy-handed" with their three children, and the police had been called several times.

The court heard Mr Hamer had developed an alcohol problem and had conducted at least one affair.

The jury heard that, in the weeks leading up to her death, Mrs Hamer had either moved out or been thrown out of the marital home and was considering buying another property.

Mrs Hamer eventually moved back to the family home, but Mr Hamer was communicating with another woman two days before his wife's death.

On May 6 2019, the court heard, Mr Hamer called his mother-in-law to tell her that his wife would not be contacting her as usual as she had a sore throat.

The barrister said Mr Hamer went to a pub "without a care in the world", where he played pool, "laughing and joking" with people in the bar.

The jury heard that Mr Hamer drank alcohol and took cocaine and was seen "surreptitiously" removing his wedding ring.

The case continues.

