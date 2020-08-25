Image caption Holly Girven said she was speaking out to raise awareness about the issue of wheelchair access in the workplace

A trainee barrister claims she had a job interview cancelled when a law firm found out she used a wheelchair.

Holly Girven, 23, had applied for a job in Sheffield working for a company which provides legal services for BT.

Ms Girven, from North Lincolnshire, asked about wheelchair access but says her online interview was then cancelled as the office was not accessible.

BT said it was "conducting a full investigation", although the law firm has not yet commented.

Ms Girven said she also had a request to work remotely turned down and described her experience as "upsetting".

"They had seen my CV," she said.

"They said... we would like to interview you and then to be rejected for something completely out of my control just seemed really unfair."

'People really shocked'

Ms Girven is now calling for a requirement that job adverts should include information such as wheelchair access and whether remote and flexible working is possible.

In a statement BT said: "We take these allegations, and our equal opportunity policies, very seriously, and we expect everyone working with BT to comply with these policies. We're concerned to hear any allegations where this may not have been the case."

"We're conducting a full investigation and will ensure that Holly is kept updated on the progress of that investigation."

Ms Girven said she was speaking out to raise awareness about the issue.

"When I spoke to people about it a lot of people were really shocked that that still happens," she said.

"But then speaking to other wheelchair users it's not a completely uncommon experience."

The BBC has contacted the law firm involved.

