Image copyright Hull4Heroes Image caption As well as houses, the complex would also feature training facilities, dining areas and a community spa

Plans to build a veterans' village for ex-servicemen and women will be further scrutinised amid claims it threatens meadows of "global significance".

The development in Cottingham is being led by Hull4Heroes charity and would be the first of its kind in the UK.

Resident Judy Richardson told East Riding councillors the community would be "robbed" of part of Priory Meadows if it was built.

Hull4Heroes said plans had been changed to lessen the ecological impact.

The committee's decision to defer the application for further public consultation comes after Hull City Council voted to back the application in June, subject to the government signing it off.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The proposed site straddles the boundary between Hull and the East Riding

Ms Richardson said a council report had already stated there was a "serious" shortage of green space like Priory Meadows in the East Riding.

"If this application is approved it would reduce the size of meadows which have global significance," she said.

"Development would remove woodland and orchards planted by local residents as well as trees, resulting in an irreversible loss of habitats.

"The charity has said they want veterans living in the village to build links and bonds with the local community. But this would only increase animosity."

Mark Hodson, from Hull4Heros said the site would only cover less than 0.4 hectares of the meadows and that facilities had been moved away from wildlife areas, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The charity said it acknowledged the importance of the environment

He added some veterans living there would receive ecology training to look after the meadows which he said had been unmanaged for 40 years, resulting in decline.

Mr Hodson said the charity was helping 300 veterans and their families and the village would "provide an environment where they can receive the help they require in adjusting to civilian life".

Councilllor Nigel Wilkinson said he had a "great deal" of sympathy with residents worried about the meadows.

But he added those concerns had to be weighed against the needs of veterans who require help.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk