The government has approved construction of a new power station which, alongside a neighbouring facility, would be able to provide 2.5% of the UK's peak electricity demand.

VPI Immingham said the gas-fired plant will create up to 150 construction jobs and 15 new roles.

A gas supply pipeline will also be built on the site in North East Lincolnshire.

Construction next to the company's Roster Road site will start next year.

North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham said: "This is a major development that will bring scores of new jobs to the region and make a very real contribution to the local economy."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that the new facility would back up wind and solar electricity production.

The new build will increase VPI Immingham's output to 1,240MW and help the company respond quickly to shortfalls on the grid.

