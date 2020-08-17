Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Sally Godwin, 29, admitted manslaughter by reason of loss of control

A woman who stabbed her partner to death during a row over drugs has been jailed for six years.

Sally Godwin killed Ronald Portz, 30, with a kitchen knife at their home in Hull on 9 November.

She had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Portz for more than a decade, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The couple's two children were present at the house and witnessed parts of the incident.

Godwin, 29, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of loss of control at a hearing in April.

The CPS said the pair had been together since their early teens and there were frequent fights and arguments when they were under the influence of drink and drugs.

Prosecutors said the fatal row at their home on Dodthorpe, north Hull, was "over the whereabouts of some crack cocaine".

Image caption The killing took place at the couple's home in Dodthorpe, Hull on 9 November

Jade Hakeney from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside said: "This was a tragic incident, which occurred in the wider context of ongoing domestic abuse within the relationship.

"The CPS accepted a plea of guilty to manslaughter rather than murder, on the basis that Sally Godwin experienced a temporary loss of control.

"The domestic abuse she had suffered was a significant factor in that decision. Although not entirely one way, she had been the victim of abuse and on one occasion was caused serious injury."

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert from Humberside Police said: "This was a violent attack fuelled by alcohol which resulted in a man sadly losing his life.

"My thoughts remain with Ronald's family through this incredibly difficult time. I hope that they feel a sense of justice following today's sentencing."

