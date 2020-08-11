Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Colin Cadamartriea murdered Jarrad Marsh in a row over money

A man who stabbed a fellow hostel resident in a revenge attack after a row about cash has been convicted of murder at a second trial.

Colin Cadamartriea, 66, stabbed 31-year-old Jarrad Marsh, at the hostel on Albert Avenue, Hull, in January 2018

Cadamartriea was granted a retrial because of procedural difficulties during his original case at Hull Crown Court.

At Sheffield Crown Court he was told he must serve at least 20 years in jail.

During the original case, jurors were told he killed Mr Marsh after the younger man had stolen his money and beer.

At that case Cadamartriea ended up representing himself after his defence team quit towards the end of the trial in which he was convicted.

He has already served two-and-a-half years in prison for the killing of Mr Marsh following an original trial in June 2018, but was granted a retrial.

The proceedings, which were held at Sheffield Crown Court, concluded when Cadamartriea was again convicted of murder.

He was told he will be in his 80s before he can apply for parole.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jarrad Marsh was stabbed at a hostel on Albert Avenue, Hull, in January 2018

Speaking after the second trial, Mr Marsh's mother Julie said: "It was the worst day of my life when the police came to tell me my son Jarrad had been murdered.

"The months and years following his murder have been horrendous and affected all parts of my life, including my work as a senior sister for the NHS.

"I attended the original trial in June 2018 at Hull Crown Court and it was absolutely horrific to have to sit and listen to all the details regarding my son's murder.

"At the end of the trial when a guilty verdict was returned and Colin Cadamartriea was subsequently given a life sentence, I felt justice had been served.

"However, a retrial was permitted and, as a result, my family and Jarrad's girlfriend have had to re-live the horrendous memories surrounding Jarrad's murder."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.