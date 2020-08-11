Image copyright NETWORK RAIL Image caption The girl posed at Mingledale level crossing, near Harpham

A girl was seen posing for a photo on a level crossing in "shocking" CCTV released by Network Rail.

The footage was captured last year near Harpham, in East Yorkshire, where trains travel at up to 70mph.

Film also shows a group of cyclists congregating on the tracks to take photos. A cyclist can be seen wedging his bike in the tracks to help a rider through the gate on to the crossing.

Network Rail said it was "incredibly dangerous behaviour".

Network Rail said the incidents at Mingledale level crossing "could have resulted in fatal or life- changing consequences".

Image copyright Network rail Image caption Network Rail said it was "incredibly dangerous behaviour"

Vicki Beadle, of Network Rail, said: the behaviour was "deeply concerning".

"It shows that people are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves and their friends in," she said.

Network Rail said there had been a 4.6% increase in the number of near-misses, with 316 incidents recorded at level crossings across the UK in 2019/20.

Image copyright Network rail Image caption Network Rail said people were using level crossings as "photo opportunities"

