Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One man was quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19 and nine others have been removed from the ship

A worker on a North Sea ferry has tested positive for Covid-19 and been put into quarantine, a union has said.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT) said the worker on the Pride of Hull was put ashore and isolated in Rotterdam.

The union also said three others had been sent home from Hull to isolate and six agency staff were put on an idle ship.

The ship's owners P&O said health and well-being "was foremost".

In a statement the RMT said a UK seafarer who lived in Spain had joined the Pride of Hull ship but on Saturday 8 August had shown signs of being unwell.

The union said: "He is currently in quarantine in a hotel in Rotterdam."

The union said six agency staff had been transferred onto the Pride of York ship which is on "warm lay-up" in Hull.

Warm Lay-up means the ship is inactive, but can be brought back to service at relatively short notice.

The union added: "Six overseas agency workers were sent onto the the pride of York to isolate, this is a vessel in warm lay up in Hull which caused obvious concern from our members and we asked the company to address this by putting them in a hotel to isolate."

In a statement P&O Ferries said: "The health and well-being of P&O Ferries' passengers and crew is the company's foremost priority.

"If any employee tests positive for Covid-19, then the relevant authorities and employees are informed through the company's robust internal procedures and to support UK Public Health England track and trace systems."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.