Image caption Zane Powles cycled 1,500 miles in just over a week

A teacher who delivered free meals to his pupils during lockdown has completed a fundraising cycle ride.

Zane Powles from Grimsby delivered more than 7,000 packed lunches walking about five miles each day to drop off the food to students.

He has now finished a 1,500 mile journey raising more than £5,000 for charities providing free meals for children.

Mr Powles spent just over a week cycling between UK and Irish castles.

The deputy head of a special education primary school visited castles in Edinburgh, Dublin, Cardiff, Belfast and the Tower of London.

He was greeted by cheering supporters on his arrival in Cleethorpes on Sunday.

An emotional Mr Powles said he did not think he could complete the challenge.

"I got up crying and I just thought I can't do this, I just can't do another day," he said.

"Because I knew it was about 90 miles."

He added: "I thought I can't do another day, but I thought I've just got to push those pedal things and the miles will just disappear in front of me."

Image caption Mr Powles walked up to five miles a day delivering meals in fancy dress during the full lockdown

The money raised will go towards schemes to provide disadvantaged children with meals during school holidays and also provide recreational opportunities for students with special needs.

Mr Powles became a familiar site during lockdown, walking the streets of North East Lincolnshire - often in fancy dress - carrying his meals in a rucksack.

