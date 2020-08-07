Image caption The site at Cowden was used by the RAF between 1959 and 1998

The Army has spent the last month blowing up almost 1,000 unexploded bombs on a beach.

The site near Cowden, East Yorkshire, was used as an RAF bombing range between 1959 and 1998.

Coastal erosion is now revealing practice bombs and other explosive devices buried in the cliff.

The coastguard was called out on a number of occasions after members of the public found unexploded ordnance.

Military bomb disposal teams have been collecting the weapons and destroying them in pits dug in the sand.

Sgt William Rhead said each tide uncovered more devices.

"We've got a range of practice bombs. There's also mortars, projectiles," he said.

"I think when you can visually see items of ordnance ready to fall out of a cliff face... it doesn't take a trained eye to see the number of items that are here."

Lt Sam Turner from the 35 Engineer Regiment said people should use common sense if they find items on the beach.

"If you see something that you think is a threat, don't pick it up don't engage with it," he said.

"But if you do feel there is a threat to life call the police or the coastguard."

