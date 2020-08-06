Image copyright John Blakeston/Geograph Image caption Hazrat Shah, Andrew Fox and Jason Gladding were remanded in custody by Grimsby Magistrates' Court

Three men have appeared in court charged with modern slavery and drug offences.

Hazrat Shah, Andrew Fox and Jason Gladding are accused of exploiting a teenager and a vulnerable adult and supplying Class A drugs.

They were arrested in raids in Grimsby, Leeds and Bradford on Tuesday.

The trio were remanded in custody by Grimsby Magistrates' Court and will appear before the town's crown court on 7 September.

Mr Shah, 32, of Chatham Street, Bradford and Mr Fox, 34, of Kingsway Garth, Leeds, are both charged with forcing a teenager and a vulnerable adult into compulsory labour, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and facilitating the travel of a teenager, with the view to him being exploited.

Mr Gladding, 30 of Frederick Street, Grimsby, is charged with forcing a teenager and a vulnerable adult into compulsory labour, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin.

Humberside Police said a 25-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Bradford, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and offences under the modern day slavery act, had been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

