The appeal raised almost £2,000 in the first few hours and is due to finish on 2 September

A campaign has been launched to raise £15,000 to resurrect a pub and music venue at the "heart of Hull's reputation as a music city".

The Polar Bear pub on the city's Spring Bank went into administration in July.

It was closed at the same time as the Welly Club, in Beverley Road, as both venues were owned by the VMS group.

The decision to close them came after financial strain caused by the COVID pandemic, said the company.

The money would purchase the pub's sound systems, music equipment, and its Polar Bear statue, according to the campaign's website.

"We want to run The Polar Bear for the people of Hull. We don't want to send our revenue down south", it said.

The Polar Bear's name was connected with the nearby old Zoological Gardens, with the pub moving to its current site in 1860

Chris Sherrington, of the Music Venue Trust, said it was "devastated" the Polar Bear had closed.

The pub was "at the very heart of Hull's reputation as a music city", he added.

The trust has been working with the staff to retain the venue, he said.

If successful the venue would be run as a community interest company, or non-charitable limited firm, benefiting the community rather than simply making a profit.

About 20 jobs are at risk following the collapse of two limited companies under the VMS Live umbrella.

There is better news for the Welly Club that played host to the likes of U2, Pulp and The Housemartins over its long history.

Mark Hall, the club's manager, said he was in talks with a company to reopen it and "we are getting there, there is hope on the horizon", he said.

"It would be great to bring the Bear back so it can roar again", he added.

