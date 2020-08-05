Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The substance is being sold in small zip bags bearing the emblem of a black pit bull, police say

A man died and two women in Grimsby had to be taken to hospital after taking what police believe were contaminated or unusually potent drugs.

Humberside Police said there had been three cases in the town over a week.

Each time a small zip bag containing white pills, with the outline of a black pit bull printed on it, was found nearby, the force said.

Officers urged anyone who may have taken the substance to seek medical attention if they become unwell.

Ch Insp Rhod Troake said: "We believe the drugs are being sold as crack cocaine and forensic analysis is taking place to identify the substances."

He added that the force was also investigating how the drugs came to be in circulation.

