Image caption Max Clark exercises on a set of bars despite the extra weight of his prosthetic leg

A 10-year-old dancer with a prosthetic limb is already doing acrobatic tricks just months after losing his leg when he was hit by a motorcycle in a park.

Budding gymnast Max Clark had an amputation after the crash and now has what he refers to as a "robot leg".

Just 10 weeks on and Max is bouncing back and says he is now doing flips and other "crazy things" on his trampoline.

The motorcyclist has been jailed for three years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image caption After the crash, Max's dance teacher started fundraising for the "amazing gymnast and dancer"

Max, from Preston, near Hull, said he finds the moves "easy" and that "I just needed the trust in myself" in order to do them again.

His father Patrick Clark added: "He's progressing really well physically, leaps and bounds, more than I could possibly think.

"He's real positive, he'll think 'oh I can't do that' and then the next second 'ah, I can actually".

"He wants to just jump, jump, jump, or show that he's better than me at something."

Image caption Max has been perfecting his back somersault since getting what he calls his "robot leg"

Image caption And he has no problem doing a headstand

Max was out with his family working on a school assignment on 25 May when he was hit by the bike while crossing a path in Rosmead Park, Hull.

Hull Crown Court heard how Jerome Cawkwell, 24, was travelling "at a crazy speed" with a defective front brake and fled the scene after the crash.

The court was told that during the collision, Max's lower limb "became entangled in the machine" and eventually had to be amputated below the knee.

Image copyright Kirsty Clark Image caption Max, who was nine at the time of the crash, was described as brave and courageous in court

During his recovery, Max visited a local police station, an experience which has left him wanting to become a police dog handler.

His family is now getting him a puppy and Max says he will "grow it up to be strong and do a lot of tricks" just like him.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Jerome Cawkwell was told by a judge it was only a "matter of chance" Max did not die

In June, Cawkwell, a dock worker from Cambridge Grove, Hull, admitted five vehicle offences and was sent to prison and banned from driving for more than five years.

