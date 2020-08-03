Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Henry Froggatt has been "classed as a dangerous offender", police say

A "vile" rapist who attacked a woman in a Grimsby street has been jailed for 10 years and 10 months.

Henry Froggatt, 25, grabbed his victim from behind before pushing her to the floor and assaulting her repeatedly on Railway Street on 10 March 2019.

At Grimsby Crown Court, he was ordered to serve an additional four years on licence after admitting two charges including rape at a previous hearing.

Humberside Police said he had been "classed as a dangerous offender".

The woman was walking home when Froggatt, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, carried out the "horrific attack", the force said.

Det Sgt Jayne Horsfall said: "Froggatt committed an abhorrent and despicable act, putting the victim through a horrific attack and untold torment, causing her to fear for her life for his own perverse sexual gratification.

"His actions are those of a vile rapist, he gave absolutely no thought or consideration to the detrimental effect he would have on his victim, and I am reassured that he is now off our streets and unable to commit further offences.

"I would like to praise the victim for her bravery throughout this investigation. She has shown real strength and courage and I hope that today's sentencing allows her to feel that some sense of justice has been achieved."

The 25-year-old had pleaded guilty to rape and assault causing actual bodily harm at the same court on 7 July.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.